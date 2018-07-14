China's Xian to twin with a Kazakhstani city

BEIJING-XIAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev held talks with authorities of Shaanxi Province and Xian city, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on further expansion of industrial and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Shaanxi Province.

The sides also touched upon establishing twin-cities relations between Xian and the cities of Kazakhstan.



Utmost attention was paid to possible increase in Kazakhstani exports to Chinese market through the Xian dry port.



It was noted that Xian businessmen are ready to play active role in the implementation of the One Belt, One Road initiative and invest into Kazakhstan's economy. Local enterprises import ecologically friendly agricultural products from Kazakhstan, including honey, beef, mutton, crops and oil-bearing crops.



Ambassador Nuryshev reminded that it had been five years since Chinese President Xi Jingping announced the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative in Astana. Over these years, a lot has been done to expand ties with Xian in trade-commercial, transport and logistics and investment spheres.



Wrapping up the meeting the sides agreed to establish twin-cities relations between Xian and one of Kazakhstani cities.



As part of his visit to Xian, Kazakhstani diplomat helped unveil the Heritage of the Great Steppe: Masterpieces of Jewelry Art exhibition.







Xian is situated in the center of China and happens to be the administrative center of Shaanxi Province. It has a population of 9.6 million people.