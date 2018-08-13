China sees 93 new general aviation airports in H1

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China is embracing a burgeoning general aviation industry with 93 newly-licensed general aviation airports and an expanding fleet of aircraft in the first half of the year, according to civil aviation authorities.

The number of general aviation airports more than doubled from 80 by the end of 2017 to 173 by June, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Xinhua reports.

The country now has a total of 404 airports, including 231 civil airports, which support the take-off and landing of general aviation aircraft.

Generally speaking, civil aviation includes both public air transportation and general aviation, which is made up of industrial, agricultural, emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue, scientific research and sporting use amongst others.

In the first half of the year, civil aviation authorities registered 118 new general aviation aircraft, a 9.5-percent year-on-year increase, to bring the country's total to 2,415, according to CAAC.

The total number of enterprises in the general aviation industry reached 392 by the end of June.

They contributed to around 430,000 flight hours for all kinds of general aviation services, up 14.7 percent year on year.

China has been gearing up to boost its general aviation industry, which is believed will have tremendous economic radiation power to related industries and people's welfare.

The CAAC has set a target to develop the support system, which includes the laws and regulations, classified supervision as well as services, within two to three years.

By 2020, China is expected to see 200 new general aviation airports, bringing the country's total to around 500. The figure is expected to reach around 2,000 by 2030.