China sends biggest ever team to Almaty Winter Universiade 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Chinese national team will include 119 student athletes, who will compete in 12 disciplines at the Winter Universiade 2017, according to almaty2017.com.

The names of the participants of Student Games in Almaty were announced on 5 January 2017 at the Harbin Sports University. The youngsters will represent 17 universities located in 7 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities all across the country. The Chinese sports delegation will be the largest one in the entire history of this country’s participation in winter Universiades.

The Chinese federation of student sports have praised the national team’s potential, ranking it as “very strong.” The Chinese athletes will participate in over 60 sports events in Almaty.

Yang Liguo, head of the China’s sports delegation to the Universiade 2017, gave an address to the athletes noting that sport achievements notwithstanding, friendship among the kids from different countries is very important, and the seeds of this friendship will be sown in Almaty.

“I hope our athletes will have the opportunity to learn about the culture of Kazakhstan, and will build amicable contacts with other foreign participants. The host country will hold joint sessions on an almost daily basis, so we are hoping all the kids coming from different countries will become friends,” said Mr. Liguo.

With their active stance in sports, the students aim to inspire more than 300 million of their compatriots to try on skis and skates. The 2017 Universiade participants will continue to popularize the winter sports at colleges and universities across the country. The Chinese federation of student sports fully supports the initiative and will see to it that competitions in winter disciplines are held more regularly at sports institutions in China.