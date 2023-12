BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - China temporarily closes border with Kyrgyzstan, the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Due to the fact that the People's Republic of China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, checkpoints on the Kyrgyz- Chinese state border from 3 to 6 September 2015 will be temporarily closed.