China to create robot base on border with RoK

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - In Khorgos, on the border with Kazakhstan, a Chinese company will set up industrial production of robots for export to Middle East, Central Asia and Russia, Kazinform refers to Xinhua.

Horgos Boshihao Electronic registered in Shenzhen plans to start production in May 2017. The new plant is to release about 10 thousand robots every year: 80% robots will be for service sector and 20% for industrial purposes.

"In the next 5-10 years the company plans to create a scientific-industrial base of electronic products in Khorgos", the media agency cited General Manager of Horgos Boshihao Electronic Min Jianbao.

He expressed hope that development of the railway communication between China and Europe via Khorgos port which is on the border with Kazakhstan will create favorable conditions for export of the future products.