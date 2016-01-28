  • kz
    China to hand over 7 convicts to Kazakhstan - Merkel

    11:22, 28 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seven nationals of Kazakhstan convicted in China will be handed over to Kazakhstani authorities in early February.

    First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel confirmed the news Thursday after the plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
    "As far as I know, 24 citizens of Kazakhstan have been convicted in China. Five inmates have already been handed over. China will hand over seven more in the nearest future," Mr. Merkel said after the plenary session.
    According to him, six out of seven prisoners have been convicted in drug related crimes.

