China to hold 5th World Internet Conference in November

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China will hold the fifth World Internet Conference (WIC) this November in the river town of Wuzhen, eastern China's Zhejiang Province, said an official Friday.

Liu Liehong, deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, made the announcement at a press conference of the State Council Information Office, Xinhua reports.

This year's WIC is themed "creating a digital world for mutual trust and collective governance -- toward a community with a shared future in cyberspace."

The conference, scheduled to run from November 7-9, has invited guests from governments, international organizations, companies, technology communities and non-governmental organizations, Liu said.

"It will further enhance the establishment of an Internet development outlook characterized by mutual trust and collective governance among countries worldwide," said Liu.

The conference will advocate exchanges, mutual learning, cooperation and sharing in the digital fields and push for peace and development of the global cyberspace, he added.

A total of 19 sub-forums are scheduled, revolving around five themes of "innovation-driven development," "universal security," "openness and inclusiveness," "in pursuit of a better life" and "common prosperity."

The sub-forums will cover topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and the digital Silk Road, according to Liu.

Guests will contribute their views on how to create a peaceful, secure, open and cooperative cyberspace, as well as how to set up a multilateral, democratic and transparent global Internet governance system.

World Internet Development Report 2018 and China Internet Development Report 2018 will be released to showcase the latest academic research results in the Internet sector at home and abroad.

The event is co-hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province.