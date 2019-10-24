China to host 2021 FIFA Club World Cup

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will host the first edition of expanded FIFA Club World Cup, the world football's governing body said on Thursday.

The Club World Cup, which presently have seven teams, will see the participation of 24 teams in the tournament in 2021.

FIFA said that the world football's governing body decided in «a unanimous vote», allowing 24 teams to take part in the tournament.

«The FIFA Council convened today in Shanghai and voted on a number of key steps for the future of international tournaments, including a unanimous decision to appoint China PR as the host of the first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2021,» FIFA added.

This tournament will be held from June to July 2021 and the final list of venues will be decided by the world football's governing body and Chinese Football Association.

Qatar will host the competition this year and in 2020.

On Dec. 22, 2018, Spanish giants Real Madrid defeated 4-1 Al-Ain from the UAE in final, bagging their fourth title in FIFA Club World Cup history.

Source: Anadolu Agency