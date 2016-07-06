China to invest $ 10 million in construction of cement plant in the south of Kyrgyzstan

During the visit representatives of Guangdong province held a meeting with Governor of Osh oblast Taalaybek Sarybashov, which resulted in signing the Agreement on establishment of sister city relations between Osh oblast of Kyrgyzstan and China's Guangdong province.

The Vice Governor of Guangdong province was accompanied by a business delegation, which took part in the Kyrgyz-Chinese business forum and discussed the possibility of cooperation between Osh oblast and Guangdong province of China in various sectors of economy.

Members of the Chinese delegation and members of the Kyrgyz local government held a friendly match on mini-football, besides, the delegation visited cultural and historical sites in Osh.

Within the framework of the visit Shamshykal-Ata LLC of Kyrgyzstan and Guangdong Hydropower Planning & Design Institute signed an agreement to invest $ 10 million in construction of a cement plant in the south of Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reported.