  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    China to launch second space lab Tiangong-2 in September

    11:16, 26 June 2016
    Photo: None
    WENCHANG, Hainan. KAZINFORM China will send its second orbiting space lab Tiangong-2 into space in mid September, said a senior official with the country's manned space program on Saturday.

    The Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft will be launched in mid October and its reentry module will return in November, said Wu Ping, deputy director of the manned space engineering office, at a press conference after the successful launch of the Long March-7, a new generation carrier rocket, at Wenchang of south China's Hainan Province.

    As part of the country's space lab program, the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft will carry two astronauts on board and dock with Tiangong-2.

    The two astronauts have been chosen and currently under intense training, Wu said.

    The Tiangong-2 and Shenzhou-11 will be carried by Long March-2F carrier rocket, she said.

    In April 2017, the country's first cargo spaceship, Tianzhou-1, will be launched and carried by the Long March-7, Wu said.

    "With the improvement of the rocket's technological performance, the Long March-7 will step by step replace the current carrier rockets and become the main carrier for space launches," she said.

    Source: Xinhua

    Tags:
    Technology World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!