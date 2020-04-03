  • kz
    China to mourn COVID-19 victims on April 4

    09:35, 03 April 2020
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China will hold a national mourning Saturday for martyrs who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and compatriots died of the disease, according to the State Council.

    During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities will be suspended across the country, Xinhua reports.

    At 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Chinese people nationwide will observe three minutes of silence to mourn for the diseased, while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.
