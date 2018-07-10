China to publish books about Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to China Shahkrat Nuryshev and director of Xinxing Publishing House Ma Rujun debated prospects for cooperation in publishing industry under the Rukhani Janghyru program, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The sides shared opinions on translation of books by well-known Kazakhstani authors in Chinese language and publishing them in the territory of China in order to promote Kazakhstan's literature and culture abroad.



The parties also discussed realization of the 100 Cities along the Silk Road project aimed at creating a series of books featuring history, lifestyle, culture and life of the cities along the Silk Road.

"Kazakhstan's cities located along the ancient Silk Road boast rich culture and traditions. For example, history of Almaty, Taraz and Turkestan goes back more than millennia. And they played a very important role in development of trade and cultural exchange on the Silk Road," Nuryshev said.



In his turn, Ma Rujun underlined that successful realization of the project will show China Kazakhstan's historical heritage and attract more Chinese tourists to Kazakhstan.