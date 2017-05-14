  • kz
    China to sign trade agreements with over 30 countries in Beijing

    10:29, 14 May 2017
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will sign business and trade agreements with over 30 countries on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation which is presently underway in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

    "As part of this forum China will ink business and trade agreements with over 30 countries and proceed to consultations on free trade agreements with a number of countries," Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at the inauguration ceremony of the forum.

    As a reminder, 29 global leaders, including Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and heads of three international organizations, namely the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, take part in the forum.

    Business, companies Kazakhstan and China Events Business
