China to take over SCO chairmanship from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China will take over the chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after the SCO Summit in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"After the Astana Summit, Kazakhstan will pass the baton of the SCO chairmanship to China. This will happen during the turning point for the entire organization as tomorrow two more members - India and Pakistan - will join the SCO," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a press conference after the negotiations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Astana on Thursday.



President Nazarbayev noted that after this expansion the SCO will represent 40 percent of the world population and that Kazakhstan wishes success to its Chinese friends during the upcoming chairmanship.



As a reminder, India and Pakistan's full-fledged membership will be in the spotlight of the SCO Summit in Astana on June 8-9.



Utmost attention will also be paid to ensuring regional security, deepening of trade and economic cooperation and promotion of humanitarian ties within the SCO. Participants are expected to discuss international agenda as well.