China to top the world in obese youth by 2025

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The World Obesity Federation has predicted that Chinese youth will top the world in obesity by 2025, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The report shows how the obesity rate in China has been growing.

If the trend continues, the paper says, obese children and teenagers aged between 5 and 18 in Chinese mainland will reach 48.5 million by 2025, a number that surpasses the population of Spain. In India, obese youth will reach 17.3 million, and the US will have 16.7 million, China Daily reports.



In 2013, China ranked 8th in the world's top 20 countries with the fastest growing youth obesity rate. The top three are Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Serbia. The report cautions against the rate of obesity in children in rural China.



The report says that inactivity and the consumption of junk food and soda drink contributes to the growing number of obese youth in the world.

"The ads for junk food are affecting people's choice for food in the world, and more families are living in the cities with low income which will often lead to the gaining of weight," says Tim Lobstein, the World Obesity Federation's Director of Policy.



Alongside the rising obesity rate among Chinese youth, millions of them are estimated to suffer from diseases such as fatty liver, diabetes, high blood pressure and low glucose tolerance.



The State Council released guidelines in 2011 responding to the increase of obese children in China. The guideline for the development of Chinese youth, set between 2011 and 2020, aimed to prevent more children from becoming obese, stated the SCMP.



The guideline urges local authorities in China to strengthen the training of medical staff around children's health and promote the knowledge of balanced eating and drinking habits among their parents.



