China vows to punish ISIL terrorists for killing Chinese hostage

MOSCOW. KAZINFOMR - Earlier this week, reports emerged that the ISIL terrorist group had executed one citizen each from China and Norway.

"The Chinese government strongly condemns this inhuman action and will definitely hold the perpetrators accountable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Chinese citizen Fan Jinghui was kidnapped and killed by ISIL extremists.

"The Chinese government opposes all forms of terrorism and firmly cracks down on any violent and terrorist crime that challenges the baseline of human civilization. The Chinese side will continue to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation with the international community and safeguard world peace and tranquility," Hong Lei said.

On Wednesday, China stated that it fully supported Russia's anti-terrorist actions in protecting national security and would fight together against terror threats. The statement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to the international community to join its efforts in ending extremist actions.

The Islamic State, a violent extremist group, seized large areas in Syria and Iraq and declared a caliphate on territories under its control. The group is notorious for numerous human rights atrocities, including kidnappings and public executions.

Source:Sputniknews.com

Photo: © AFP 2015/ MARWAN IBRAHIM