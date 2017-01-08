China welcomes African countries to join “One Belt and One Road”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is paying an official visit to five countries of Africa. During January 7 12 the Chinese Minister will visit Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, Congo and Nigeria. He has just been to Madagascar, where he met with President Hery Rajaonarimampianina in the capital Antananarivo. Wang Yi has invited African countries to participate in the implementation of economic development strategy of "One Belt and One Road", RIA Novosti informed.

"China welcomes African countries to participate in implementing the strategy of "One Belt and One Road", - the Chinese Foreign Ministry cited the words of the Minister said in the meeting with journalists in Madagascar.

According to Wang Yi, Africa has historically been part of the economic belt of the silk road, as well as an important destination when travelling to the West in the framework of Maritime silk road.

"If any African country is going to participate in the new Silk Road, we certainly welcome it" - said Wang Yi

According to the Chinese Foreign Minister China has already held consultations on this account with a number of African countries, especially those located on the Eastern coast of Africa and which have achieved progress.

"I hope that as the continuous development of cooperation, the African countries will get from China more and more bonuses for development", - said Wang Yi

China in 2013 announced a new economic development strategy "One Belt and One Road", aimed at creating infrastructure and establishing ties between the countries of Eurasia. The strategy includes two key areas of development: economic zone of the silk road and the Maritime silk road. The strategy implies creation of a trade corridor for direct delivery of goods from the East to the West on favorable terms.