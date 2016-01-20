Chinese Ambassador calls cooperation with Kazakhstan &#39;economic boom&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhuey thinks that Kazakhstan and China experience the economic boom in their cooperation. He expressed his opinion at the press conference "One belt - one way", which is held in Astana today.

"Last year we concluded a number of agreements that totaled USD 24 bln. We also have a lot of other different projects. In total, contracts and intent agreements on cooperation make USD 50 bln. Over the course of the history of our relations we have never experienced such an economic cooperation boom. The main purpose of the work in 2016 is implementation of the planned projects. Those were developed to serve for the good of our nations," the Ambassador said.

According to him, the last year wasn't easy for both countries that felt the pressure of the global economic crisis. However, Zhang Hanhuey stressed that the Government of Kazakhstan takes effective anti-crisis measures.

"They are very effective. I am confident that the people of Kazakhstan will be able to overcome the crisis and all these difficulties and problems and begin a new stage of development. I already see that Kazakhstan already has enough power for a breakthrough," the diplomat noted.

It should be noted that the conference was organized by the Analytics Center of the Library of the President with the support of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan jointly with the Embassy of China in Astana, and it is held within the cooperation between Kazakhstani and Chinse expert communities.