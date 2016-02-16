  • kz
    Chinese and Russian investors to finance nine projects in Kostanay region

    13:27, 16 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese and Russian investors will finance implementation of nine projects in Kostanay region, Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told at the CCS press conference.

    "I would like to note that we work on attraction of direct foreign investments. In particular, we are now actively working on implementation of nine investment projects, and it is expected that Russian and Chinese investors will play an important role in implementation of these projects," he said.

    Thus, the talks on construction of a plant on production of ceramic tiles, greenhouse complex and launching of print production are held with Russian businessmen.

    The preliminary agreements on construction of plants on production of hot briquetted iron, complex on natural-gas liquefaction have been reached with the Chinese side. The project on growing and deep processing and selling of flax and the other agricultural crops is hotly discussed as well.

