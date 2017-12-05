Chinese applicants ask Kazakhstan to simplify visa process

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chinese businessmen and students are asking Kazakhstani authorities to simplify visa process for Chinese applicants, Kazinform reports.

Speaking with the officials of the Chinese Consulate General and the Kazakh authorities at a special meeting on Tuesday, Chinese businessmen and students pointed out that the complicated visa process in Kazakhstan is the problem they were mostly concerned about.



Chinese Consul General in Almaty Zhang Wei stressed that Chinese entrepreneurs need more work permits.



He also added that Chinese companies operating in Kazakhstan would love to hire locals, but sometimes they have to employ Chinese specialists with specific expertise.



"In case a project requires specific expertise or skills and there is no such specialist in Kazakhstan, they hire someone from China," Zhang Wei said.



He confirmed that 1,300 Chinese students pursue their academic studies in Kazakhstan. There are over 500 offices of Chinese companies in our country.