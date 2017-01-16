Chinese athletes will be first to arrive for Universiade-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chinese sports delegation will be the first to arrive in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to managing director of Universiade Nail Nurov, Chinise delegation will arrive on January 24. And most visitors will arrive on 26 and 29 January.

"All venues are 98 per cent ready. We will hand over all the facilities to akim of the city on January 20", said Nurov.

The 28th Winter Universiade 2017 will take place in Almaty from 29 January to 8 February 2017. Athletes will compete in figure skating, short track speed skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey (men and women), curling, ski jumping, Nordic combined, speed skating, and freestyle skiing. Approximately 2,000 sportsmen are expected to take part in the event. Three thousand volunteers, including foreigners, will be working at the venues. Around 30,000 tourists and visitors are expected to come to Kazakhstan for this event. The competitions will be aired to 80 countries, to a total viewership of approximately one billion.