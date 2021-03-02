  • kz
    Chinese boat capsizes off Okinawa, 5 rescued, 5 still missing

    16:35, 02 March 2021
    Photo: None
    NAHA. KAZINFORM - A Chinese boat capsized Tuesday in rough waters off Okinawa Prefecture, with five people later rescued but another five still missing, the Japan Coast Guard said, Kyodo reports.

    At around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, the coast guard received a distress signal and dispatched an aircraft and a vessel to the area.

    About 30 minutes later, the aircraft spotted eight people hanging on to a drifting object in the water around 330 kilometers north of Ishigaki Island in the southern Japanese prefecture, it said.

    A Chinese fishing vessel which was in waters near where the boat capsized rescued the five people, according to the coast guard, but the other five have yet to be found.

    Choppy sea conditions were observed in the area on Tuesday morning.


