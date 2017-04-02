Chinese businesses ask to remove import barriers for Kazakh goods

BEIJING. KAZINFORM. As part of the working visit to Beijing, Kazakh delegation headed by the Deputy PM, Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov, held a round table "Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in agricultural and food products trade", Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The event was organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan (NCE) Atameken.

Kazakh side was also represented by representatives of businesses, sectorial regional departments and NCE Atameken headed by the Deputy Chairman Nurzhan Altayev.

From the Chinese side, the round table was attended by businessmen and CCPIT employees headed by Deputy Chairman, the National Commissioner of the Chinese EXPO 2017 pavilion and Representative of the Chinese Government Wang Jinzhen

"China has a huge market for Kazakh entrepreneurs, especially for food and agricultural producers. China imports annually imports food products for $117 billion. 50 percent of what China consumes is imported", Mr. Altayev said in his interview with Kazinform.

He stressed that to date Kazakhstan's share in Chinese imports of food products is negligible. However, today the country is working to remove the existing trade barriers to export to China.

"Yesterday's negotiations were very fruitful. We have reached agreements to remove barriers for import of Kazakh meat from beef and mutton to China. We plan to sign a protocol, in May, on lifting restrictions on export of Kazakh honey to China", he said.

"We had a meeting today with representatives of large Chinese enterprises engaged in processing of agricultural products and trade and procurement activities. There is the Committee for the Promotion of International Trade in China which is analogous to our National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. It includes more than 80,000 businessmen of the PRC".

"Our side, namely the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs initiated this meeting. Chinese entrepreneurs are interested in purchasing Kazakh food products. Moreover, they are interested in investing in Kazakhstan and establishing enterprises for processing agricultural products on its territory. They have a lot of experience in this field. And all of them ask to remove trade barriers in order to import Kazakh goods", Mr. Altayev added.

It should be reminded that within the framework of the Kazakh delegation's two-day working visit to Beijing the two countries signed a Protocol on inspection, quarantine and sanitary requirements for export of wheat bran, a memorandum of understanding between JSC NC Kazakh Invest and the largest agricultural equipment manufacturer in China, Jiangsu Muyang Group Co., Ltd, framework cooperation and trade agreements between JSC NC Food Corporation and Chinese Asia Pacific Food Capital Co., Ltd. (APOFCO) and Wilmart.

Negotiations were held with the Minister of Agriculture of the PRC, Han Changfu, the Minister of Commerce of the PRC Zhong Shan, as well as with the management of Macau Legend Development Ltd., China National Agricultural Development Group Co., China Certification & Inspection Group, Silk Road Foundation, China National Machinery IMP & EXP Corp., Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd. and CITIC.

During the meetings, the sides discussed Chinese investments in projects for processing agricultural raw materials on the territory of Kazakhstan, certification of agro-industrial products in the Republic of Kazakhstan and its exports to China, as well as organization of agricultural machinery exhibitions, etc.

The Kazakh delegation consisted of more than 30 people. They are representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, heads of sectorial regional departments, representatives of the National Management Holding KazAgro and its subsidiaries, the National Agrarian Research and Education Center, as well as the heads of agricultural associations and businessmen.

The main goal of the visit was the realization of the task set by the Kazakh President in his Address "Third modernization of Kazakhstan: Global competitiveness" on attracting foreign investments in agribusiness, export of agricultural products and achieving mutually beneficial bilateral agreements.























