  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Chinese businessmen arrive in E Kazakhstan

    16:22, 03 July 2015
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Chinese businessmen has arrived in Ust-Kamenogorsk to establish trade and investment relations between the two countries.

    The delegation joins 80 entrepreneurs of Xinjiang working in agriculture, energy, construction, industry and trade, tourism and environmental protection, as well as leaders of Altai and Tarbagatai districts of Xinjiang. "Altai" techno park has held an exhibition of the tourist potential of the East Kazakhstan area. Today it is planned to carry out a meeting of business circles of the two regions under the chairmanship of Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov. It is worth noting that during the visit to the region a number of specific agreements on joint projects will be signed.

    Tags:
    Economy Industry Business, companies East Kazakhstan region Akimat Small and medium-sized business Diplomacy Local Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!