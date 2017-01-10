  • kz
    Chinese businessmen do not intend to grab Kazakh lands – Zhang Hanhui

    08:28, 10 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese businessmen are not planning to grab Kazakh lands, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with mass media in Astana, Kazinform reports.    

    “Chinese businessmen are not keen on  grabbing the Kazakh lands. They are working here together with Kazakhstani partners,” the Diplomat said.

    In his words, the issue of allocation of land parcels should be solved by the Kazakh side.

     

    “As for allocation of land parcels for the construction of new enterprises  - this issue should be solved by Kazakhstan. As for Chinese side, we have both technologies and capital. All of this means joint work,” added he. 

