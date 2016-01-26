Chinese businessmen keen on investing in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A delegation from Kazakhstan headed by Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev arrived today morning at Beijing for negotiations with Chinese business community.

Thus, Issekeshev met with the representatives of AVIC International Holding Corporation, Shenyang Lianli Copper, SINOFERT, Xian AiJu Cereals&Oil Industry Group Co., Wuhan Shilinfuxing Technology&Development Company Ltd., CNPC, Huatong Electric Wire&Cable Group.

The parties discussed promising joint projects and the terms of cooperation in manufacturing export-oriented and high value-added products, namely in the field of aviation, ore-mining industry, infrastructure construction, agriculture, food stuffs, energy, electric cables production etc.

Chinese businessmen expressed interest in interaction with Kazakhstan and noted positive investment climate in our country,

On January 28, the Kazakh delegation will attend the 8th Kazakh-Chinese Meeting on Cooperation in Industrialization and Investments together with China’s State Committee on Development and Reforms. The meeting will discuss financing of those projects which will be implemented in 2016 (52 in total) as well as the issues of cooperation in tourism, science and innovations.

Besides, the delegation will have several meetings with the leadership of the State Committee on Development and Reforms, Industry and IT Ministry, Chinese Engineering Academy, as well as with more than 20 Chinese companies, including Alibaba, Huawei, Inspur, Xiaomi, Lenovo, NetEase and Silk Way Foundation.

