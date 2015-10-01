Chinese City Rocked by 15 Explosions, 7 Dead, Police Claim No Terrorist Act

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A small city in southern China experienced a series of massive blasts on Wednesday, resulting in seven deaths and over fifty injuries, according to authorities and state-run media.

Law enforcement in the region of Guangxi report that 15 blasts occurred in the city of Liuzhou, targeting mostly government buildings.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the incident will be treated as a criminal case, rather than terrorism.

Source: Sputniknews