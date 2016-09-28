Chinese companies to establish logistics centre in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Chinese Province of Shandong arrived today in the North Kazakhstan region.

At a meeting with Governor of the region Erik Sultanov, officials of Liaocheng city noted that Chinese companies are ready to cooperate with North Kazakhstan in various sectors.





“Your region has well-developed agro-industrial complex. We would like to work with you. We are planning to establish a logistics centre in your region, and we hope that the project will be implemented soon. We would like also to create joint enterprises in future,” said the Chinese delegates.

According to Chinese side, Shandong province specializes in processing of non-ferrous metals, in particular, copper. Chemical processing is developed in the province too. The province harvests up to 5 mln tonnes of grain annually.

The Chinese province wants to start cooperation with the North Kazakhstan region namely in agriculture.

At the end of the meeting, Erik Sultanov told about the potential of the region, promising areas of collaboration and beneficial terms of work for foreign investors in Kazakhstan and the preferences offered to them.