Chinese company interested in development of infrastructure of Kazakhstani airports

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese company "China Railway Airport Construction Group Co. Ltd" expresses its interest in development of the infrastructure of airports in Kazakhstani regional centers within the proximity in terms of goals of "Nurly Zhol" and "Economic Belt of Silk Road" programs, head of the department of international projects of the company Xiu Dongshen told at the meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev.

"Our company is ready to explore the opportunity of participation in development of the infrastructure of the airports in the regional centers of Kazakhstan," he said.

S. Nuryshev also held meetings with the Chairman of the Board of "Guangdong Tiantu Investment Co.Ltd" and the Chairman of the Board of "China Overseas Petroleum Group Co. Ltd".

The Kazakhstani diplomat familiarized Chinese businessmen with the main provisions of the state-of-the-nation address of President N. Nazarbayev, the progress in implementation of the new economic policy of Kazakhstan and the National Plan "100 specific steps". The sides discussed the state of implemented in Kazakhstan projects and prospects of cooperation in investment, industrial, logistics, infrastructural and petrochemical spheres.