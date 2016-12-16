Chinese Consul General extends congratulations on Independence Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Consul General of the People's Republic of China Zhang Wei has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Kazakhstanis! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the historical milestone and main national holiday - 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence! I wholeheartedly congratulate the multinational Kazakhstan on impressive results achieved on the path of building sovereign, democratic and prosperous country under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev. I wish all people of Kazakhstan peace, accord and prosperity!" Consul General Zhang Wei said.



The Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the main national holiday of Kazakhstan observed on the 16th of December. The Constitutional Law "On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" was adopted 25 years ago.