    Chinese earthquake felt in Almaty region

    19:47, 25 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Residents of Almaty region felt tremors from the quake which hit China earlier this evening, Kazinform reports. 

    The earthquake measuring 5.9 on the MPV scale was centered in the territory of China, 394 kilometers northeast of Almaty city.

    It hit at the depth of 10 kilometers at 6:23 p.m. Almaty time.

    The tremors measured 2-3 on the MPV scale were felt in Taldykorgan, Shalkoda, Uzunbulak, and Konyrolen settlements. No injuries or damages were reported.

