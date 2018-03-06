Chinese entrepreneurs to explore Ekibastuz coal

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM - The administration of the Chinese city of Hejin decided to explore coal of Ekibastuz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, a delegation from Hejin visited the city of Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region. As it turned out, the coal of Ekibastuz is attractive for Yangguang Company that deals with coal conversion.

Last year, the Chinese city was twinned with the coal capital of Pavlodar region. It was then that the two cities signed a Memorandum of Comprehensive Cooperation.



"5 million tons of coke can be produced from 10 million tons of coal. Coal is used for the production of tires, as well as aerospace products," said Hongling He, the Deputy Mayor of Hejin.

The Chinese delegation visited coal mines and other enterprises.

They also had a meeting with Mayor of Ekibastuz Kairat Nukenov. There, the heads of the two cities agreed to cooperate in trade, economy, culture, and sports.



Photo by Viktor Fadeyev