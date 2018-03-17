Chinese envoy: Kazakhstan growing more popular with the citizens of PRC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is hosting an exhibition of Kazakh applied arts dedicated to the Chinese New Year and the international exhibition Beijing EXPO-2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his welcome speech during the opening of the event, the Ambassador of the PRC to Kazakhstan, Zhang Hanhui noted that with the development of the Belt and Road initiative and after the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazakhstan and its culture is becoming more popular with the citizens of China.

It should be noted that the today's exhibition is held within the framework of the new Expo&Women project called OPEN ROAD and features the works of artists from Kazakhstan, Iran, and Moldova.



The event also included a master class for children in creating collages corresponding to the theme of the forthcoming Beijing EXPO-2019 Live Green, Live Better.

The organizers expect that today's event in Astana will contribute to the promotion of ideas and values of the Beijing exhibition.