Chinese experts: Results of parliamentary elections symbolize and pledge stability in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On March 20, 2016 Kazakhstan held snap election of deputies to the Lower Chamber of the Parliament and to all territorial maslikhats.

Some Chinese experts kindly agreed to share their views on the results of the elections in an interview to Kazinform.

“To my mind, elections play an important role in the life of Kazakhstan. These parliamentary elections were successful which proves that Kazakhstanis trust in the policy conducted by the Head of State. In fact, the results of the elections are a symbol and pledge of further stability in Kazakhstan and its readiness to the reform the existing political system,” Sun Zhuangzhi, Secretary-General of the Center for Shanghai Cooperation Organization Studies, Chinese Academy of Sciences, says.

He supposed that President Nursultan Nazarbayev has a strategic program on reforming the political system and expressed confidence in its successful implementation.

“The elections were held amid the global financial crisis and deterioration of security problems in the Middle East. The fact that Kazakhstan successfully held the elections proves its capability to overcome all the complications,” the Chinese expert concluded.

According to Feng Shaolei, Dean of the School of Advanced International and Area Studies (SAIAS) at East China Normal University in Shanghai, Kazakhstan has brought a new experience into the Eurasian space.

“Last November, I represented China in the work of the Astana Club. This platform is crucial for understanding not only political and economic processes in Kazakhstan, but also regional and international development. In my opinion, at present stage, your country plays an important role both in its sub-regional and global scales. As for parliamentary elections, I think, they were held quite successfully, taking into consideration today’s complicated conditions. This will let the country implement its five institutional reforms, which will eventually create a new model of development on the Eurasian space,” said he. The expert believes that the main result of the elections is that Kazakhstan succeeded in ensuring its own political stability and creation of conditions for further improvement of people’s lives.

Professor of the Institute of Eurasian Social Development, part of the State Council Development Research Center, Wang Xianju positively estimated the results of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

“This is a big event not only for Kazakhstan but for all peoples of neighboring states, primarily, for the Central Asian region and China. High voter turnout at the elections (more than 77%) is a very good result. Following the voting, three political parties will form new Parliament. I believe that this will promote preservation of stability and accord in the country,” he added.



According to Director of the Institute for Central Asian Studies at Lanzhou University Yang Shu emphasized economic aspect of the elections.

“Many countries were interested in the results of parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. High voter turnout proves the population’s trust in the government. Compared to other CA countries, Kazakhstan has been demonstrating planned and progressive development. The most important thing is stability, which allows to implement economic reforms. I sincerely wish these parties make a great contribution to the development of the country, its industrial and other sectors as well as to the strengthening of cooperation between China and Kazakhstan,” he noted.



Head of the SCO Research Centre of the Chinese Institute for International Studies Chen Yurong says that the new composition of the Majilis will let Kazakhstan implement the tasks set earlier.

“In my opinion, these parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are of great importance for the future development of the country. They ensured further social and political stability. The elections are also of historical importance for implementation of 100 Specific Steps National Plan, Five Institutional Reforms as well as Nurly Zhol Program,” said she.

Deputy Director of the SCO Research Centre under the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences Zhang Jianrong also views the results of the elections in the light of implementation of key plans of Kazakhstan’s development. “Snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan were held amid special internal and external conditions for the country. First of all, the global economic situation is in recession now. Secondly, Kazakhstan’s economy faces certain challenges now. I think to overcome these obstacles, Kazakhstan needed to form a new and a productive parliament. With a new composition, the three-party Parliament will enable Kazakhstan actively implement 100 Specific Steps National Plan and other strategic development programs,” he highlighted.