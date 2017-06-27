Chinese fans travel to Astana to support Dimash Kudaibergenov at his solo show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dimash Kudaibergenov's fans from China have arrived in Kazakhstan to attend his debut solo show "Bastau" at the Astana Arena Stadium today, Kazinform reports.





Some of the fans have already visited Astana EXPO-2017 and the Burabay Resort. They say they were hugely impressed by sights and nature of Kazakhstan.







One of the fans says she came from Beijing to attend Dimash Kudaibergenov's concert, take a selfie with the crooner and get his autograph.

She says she's happy to visit Kazakhstan and is quite impressed with Astana EXPO-2017. According to her, words can't describe the beauty of the Burabay Resort nature, its pure air and water.







A group of 50 fans called Dimash's wings came from Beijing to watch their favorite crooner perform at the Astana Arena stage. They brought a 6m long banner with Dimash's name to show their support.







Kazakhstani opera singer Maira Mukhamedkyzy, famous Chinese singer Terry Lin, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 Loreen, British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite will join Dimash at the stage tonight.