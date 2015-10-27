Chinese FM calls for establishing East Asian Community in 2020

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul should remove all hurdles in the way of three-party cooperation and make efforts to create the East Asian Community in 2020, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday at a symposium of the three countries.

"In the face of the international financial crisis and pressure from economic decline, China, Japan and South Kore should remove hurdles and together move toward good-neighborly relations and mutual trust, cooperation in all spheres and joint development, should make efforts to reach the goal of establishing the East Asian Community in 2020," Wang said. He also called for bringing closer the macroeconomic policies of the three countries and stimulating the merging of regional economies.

According to the foreign minister, the partnership between the three countries can serve as a driving force for developing cooperation in Asia and facilitate stabilization of economic development in the region. Wang proposed to strengthen cooperation and coordinate efforts of Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul with other regional mechanisms to broaden economic integration in East Asia. For more information go to TASS.