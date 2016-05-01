Chinese FM makes requirements on improving China-Japan ties

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a four-point requirement on improving China-Japan ties during talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Beijing on Saturday, Chinadaily reported.

Firstly, in politics, the Japanese side should stick fast to the four political documents between the two countries, face up to and reflect upon history and follow the one-China policy to the letter, Wang said.

No ambiguity or vacillation is allowed when it comes to this important political foundation of bilateral ties, he stressed.

Secondly, in terms of its outlook on China, Japan should translate into concrete actions its consensus with China that the two countries are cooperative partners rather than a threat to each other, according to Wang.

Japan should take a more positive and healthy attitude to the growth of China and stop spreading or echoing "China threat" or "China economic recession" theories, said Wang.

Thirdly, in terms of economic exchange, the Japanese side should establish the concept of win-win cooperation, discard the outdated idea that one side cannot do without the other side, or one side depends more on the other side than the other way around.

Instead, Japan should enhance equal-footed and pragmatic cooperation with China based on mutual benefit, Wang said.

Fourthly, in terms of regional and international affairs, the two sides should respect each other's legitimate interests and concerns, and communicate and coordinate with each other in a timely fashion, said the minister.

Japan should cast aside the confrontation mentality and work with China to maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region, added Wang.

Kishida is paying an official visit to China from Friday to Sunday, his first since taking office over three years ago, and the first by a Japanese foreign minister in four and a half years.

There is still a lack of trust between the two sides although the China-Japan relations have shown signs of improvement, Wang said during the talks, stressing the root cause for twists and turns in bilateral ties is Japan's outlook on history and China.

Kishida's visit to China is of positive significance, Wang said, calling on the Japanese side to demonstrate sincerity, square its words with deeds and put the bilateral relations back on the track of sound development with concrete actions.

Next year marks the 45th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties; and the year after next, the 40th anniversary of the signing of China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty. Wang said these are important opportunities for the improvement of China-Japan relations.

Kishida highlighted that China's development means opportunities for Japan, saying that the Japanese side commends China for its positive role and contributions in many international and regional affairs.

As the world's third- and second-largest economies, Japan and China shoulder more responsibilities for the development and prosperity of Asia and beyond, Kishida said.

The Japanese side would like to reaffirm that China and Japan are partners rather than threats to each other, he said, noting Japan is willing to follow the four political documents and the four-point principled agreement between the two countries.

On the basis of reflecting upon history and pursuing peaceful development, Japan stands ready to join the Chinese side in building mutual understanding and trust, expanding exchanges and cooperation across the board, said Kishida.

He expressed willingness to work with China in properly managing differences and crises, and broadening the positive dimension of the bilateral relations to build a Japan-China relationship in the new era.

Kishida also thanked China for its sympathy with and assistance to Kumamoto Prefecture, which was hit by earthquakes in mid-April.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and State Councilor Yang Jiechi also met with the visiting Japanese Foreign Minister on Saturday.