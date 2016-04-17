Chinese Foreign Ministry: Nursultan Nazarbayev is a politician with strategic thinking

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the IV Summit on Nuclear Security (March 31 - April 1, 2016, Washington DC), as well as performing his manifesto "The world. The XXI century." which gained the status of an official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council has begun the next Kazakhstan's contribution to global security, said director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Department of European-Central Asian Affairs Gui Congyou.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev is a politician with strategic thinking. China actively supports cooperation initiatives put forward by him in ensuring regional and global security. We sincerely hope that Kazakhstan, as a country-initiator of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), will play an even more important role in promoting the institutionalization of CICA mechanism and, in general, the security mechanism in Asia," said Gui Congyou.

Recall, April 27-28 Beijing will hold 5th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. The event will be themed "Ensuring security through dialogue." Following the meeting it is planned to adopt a declaration.

In the period from 1992 to 2010 Kazakhstan chaired the CICA. In 2010-2014 the organization was chaired by Turkey. From 2014 to 2018 the chairmanship passed to China.

Currently, 26 countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Cambodia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Republic of Korea, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Uzbekistan are CICA members. CICA involves 12 countries and international organizations - observers (Belarus, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, USA, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, UN, OSCE, TurkPA, as well as the League of Arab States).