Chinese inactivated COVID-19 vaccine starts phase-3 clinical trials in Argentina

BEIJING. KAZINFORM An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by China has started phase-3 clinical trials in Argentina, according to its developer China National Biotec Group (CNBG), which is affiliated to Sinopharm.

The launch ceremony of the phase-3 clinical trials was held in Beijing Friday after the CNBG obtained the certificate of approval for the process, Xinhua reports.

This is an achievement brought about by CNBG's international cooperation in a bid to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The inactivated vaccine received approval for phase-3 clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates on June 23, and in Peru and Morocco on Thursday.

The CNBG will work together with a company in Argentina to promote research and development related to the inactivated vaccine.

Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm, said the phase-3 clinical trials will help fight the epidemic and contribute to the building of a community of health for all.