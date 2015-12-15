Chinese investors to build cement plant in Aktobe (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev and Chairman of the Board of Huaxin Cement Co Ltd Mr. Xu Yongmo have signed an agreement on the implementation of an investment project on the construction of a cement plant in Aktobe region.

The agreement was concluded during Prime Minister Karim Massimov's official visit to China. Transnational company Huaxin Cement Co Ltd, part of top 20 world's largest cement producers, has decided to invest $150 million in the construction of the plant with the capacity of about 1 million tons of cement of different brands including oil-well cement. The construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in mid-2016. The project does not require any investment from the state budget. In addition, the project will reduce the need of cement import from Russia. The new plant is planned to be built in Kargaly area. It is expected that 500 people will be employed.