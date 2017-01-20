Chinese Kazakhs contest in ancient skiing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ethnic Kazakhs of China have arranged competitions in ancient skiing in the city of Altay located in the Altay Administrative District.

The ancient ski represents a board covered with wild animal skin. Archeological data indicate 10-thousand age of this type of skis. With development of local tourism the ancient art of skiing has started to revive. Ancient skiing contests have become popular in Altay administrative district and are arranged every winter.

Skiis as devices aiding the move on snow were known to the people living in Siberia, Northern Ural, Altay and Scandinavia about 3-4 thousand years ago and were mainly used for hunting.