Chinese-Kyrgyz border to be temporarily closed Sep 24-28

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Chinese-Kyrgyz border will be temporarily closed from September 24 through September 28 on the initiative of China, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the press service of the Kyrgyz Frontier Service.

"On the occasion of celebration of the Eid al-Adha and Mid-Autumn Festival of China, the checkpoints Torugart-Avtodorozhnyi and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhyi on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border will be temporarily closed from September 24, 2015 through September 28, 2015," a press release reads.