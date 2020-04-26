Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM -- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland Saturday, of which five were imported.

The other six new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that five cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and one in Guangdong Province.

No deaths nor suspected cases were reported Saturday on the mainland, according to the commission.

According to the commission, 48 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery Saturday, while the number of severe cases increased by two to 51.

As of Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,634 imported cases. Of the cases, 940 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 694 were being treated with 22 in severe conditions, said the commission.

No deaths from the imported cases had been reported, it added.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,827 by Thursday, including 801 patients who were still being treated and 77,394 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 4,632 people had died of the disease, it said.

The commission said that 12 people, including 10 from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 8,308 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Saturday, 779 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Saturday, 30 new asymptomatic cases, including seven from abroad, were reported on the mainland. Four domestic asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 9 people, 6 of whom were from abroad, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 1,000 suspected asymptomatic cases, including 151 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 1,037 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 429 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 753 patients in Hong Kong, 28 in Macao and 275 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Source: Xinhua