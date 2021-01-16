Chinese mainland reports 115 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 115 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 90 were reported in Hebei, 23 in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No deaths or suspected cases related to the disease were reported on Friday.