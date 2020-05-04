Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland reported three new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,675, the National Health Commission said Monday, Xinhua reports.

Of the three cases, two were reported in Shanghai and one in Shandong Province, the commission said.

One suspected case imported from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

Of the total imported cases, 1,273 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 402 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.