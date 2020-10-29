Chinese mainland reports 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including 23 that were domestically transmitted and 24 imported, Xinhua reports.

All the domestically-transmitted cases were asymptomatic cases from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang's health commission.

The 23 cases were reported in Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, the Xinjiang health commission said, adding that no new asymptomatic cases were reported on Wednesday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the NHC said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Inner Mongolia, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Wednesday, seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,308 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,022 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 286 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,915. Of them, 338 patients were still being treated, including seven in severe condition.

Altogether 80,943 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was no suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 11,296 close contacts were still under medical observation after 546 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 16 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, while one asymptomatic case from outside the mainland was re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 543 asymptomatic cases, including 404 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 5,310 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 550 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,063 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 508 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.