Chinese mainland reports 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
10:29, 17 May 2020
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, of which two were imported, Xinhua reports.
The other three cases were domestically transmitted and reported in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.
No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, according to the commission.