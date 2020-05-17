  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Chinese mainland reports 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

    10:29, 17 May 2020
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, of which two were imported, Xinhua reports.

    The other three cases were domestically transmitted and reported in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

    No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, according to the commission.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!