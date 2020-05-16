  • kz
    Chinese mainland reports 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

    15:39, 16 May 2020
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, of which six were imported, Xinhua reports.

    The other two cases were both domestically transmitted and reported in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

    No deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, according to the commission.


