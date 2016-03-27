  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Chinese man found dead at Astana International Airport

    16:30, 27 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of the People's Republic of China has been found dead at the Astana International Airport on Sunday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the airport's press service.

    The 56-year-old man was found at a bus stop next to the airport's building at 7:10 a.m. Astana time.
    Paramedics summoned to the scene pronounced the man dead immediately. He reportedly died of thrombembolism.
    The man arrived in Astana from Beijing.

    Tags:
    Astana Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!