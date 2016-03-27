Chinese man found dead at Astana International Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of the People's Republic of China has been found dead at the Astana International Airport on Sunday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the airport's press service.

The 56-year-old man was found at a bus stop next to the airport's building at 7:10 a.m. Astana time.

Paramedics summoned to the scene pronounced the man dead immediately. He reportedly died of thrombembolism.

The man arrived in Astana from Beijing.