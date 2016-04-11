Chinese may build vegetable oil production plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Chinese company plans to build a plant for the production of vegetable oil in Northern Kazakhstan, the country's agriculture ministry reported.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of representatives of the Chinese company with farmers of the region, as well as representatives of the Kazakh agriculture ministry, local authorities of the region, the JSC National Management Holding 'KazAgro' and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken'.

The estimated cost of the project is $58 million. The plant's production capacity will amount to 80,000 tons of vegetable oil per year.

